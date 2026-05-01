Adrian Semper headshot

Adrian Semper News: Gives up two goals in Lecce game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Semper recorded three saves and three clearances and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Lecce.

Semper didn't have any blunders, but Lameck Banda and Walid Cheddira beat him with two close-range finishes. He hasn't recorded any clean sheet since recapturing the starting job five matches ago, making 11 saves and surrendering nine goals over tha span. Up next, Pisa will face Cremonese away next Sunday.

Adrian Semper
Pisa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now