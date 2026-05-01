Adrian Semper News: Gives up two goals in Lecce game

Semper recorded three saves and three clearances and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Lecce.

Semper didn't have any blunders, but Lameck Banda and Walid Cheddira beat him with two close-range finishes. He hasn't recorded any clean sheet since recapturing the starting job five matches ago, making 11 saves and surrendering nine goals over tha span. Up next, Pisa will face Cremonese away next Sunday.