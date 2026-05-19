Adrian Semper News: Leaky run continues in goal

Semper recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Napoli.

Semper endured another difficult outing, conceding three goals for the second straight match. The goalkeeper has now allowed two or more goals in four of his last five games, though he has made 14 saves during that span. He is set to face Lazio on Saturday in what will be his side's final top-flight fixture before relegation.