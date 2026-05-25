Adrian Semper News: Seven saves despite loss
Semper made seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Lazio.
Semper wrapped up his first season as a consistent start in the top flight with an excellent showing. He made seven saves and allowed only two goals, but the team as a whole just couldn't do enough to salvage a result. Semper had a decent campaign, though he kept only four clean sheets amidst a dreadful team campaign.
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