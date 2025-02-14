Adrian Zendejas News: Signs with Whitecaps

Zendejas has signed with Vancouver out of free agency, according to his new club.

Zendejas is back in MLS to link up with Vancouver, signing a one-year deal with an option for the 2026 season. The goalie has appeared 136 times between Sweden and the United States, recently serving with Skovde in 2024 and notching seven clean sheets in 27 appearances. He will have a position battle with Yohei Takaoka but could bid for a starting position.