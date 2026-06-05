Adrien Monfray News: Experienced defensive leader

Monfray ends the season having been one of Troyes's most reliable and consistent figures at center-back, accumulating 2,880 minutes across the campaign.

Monfray brings vast experience at the top levels of French football having played in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 over a long career, and his composure, aerial dominance and ability to organise those around him will be crucial to Troyes's ability to compete in a far more demanding top-flight environment. Monfray heads into Ligue 1 knowing his experience could be the most valuable asset the club has as they prepare to face the best attackers in French football.