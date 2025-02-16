Adrien Rabiot News: Bangs goal again

Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 win versus St. Etienne.

Rabiot scored again on Saturday with a tap-in following a header assist from newcomer Amar Dedic. This marked his third consecutive goal, matching his total from last season with Juventus. He is now three goals away from his career-high and will look to get closer to that record against Auxerre on Saturday.