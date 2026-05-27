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Adrien Rabiot News: Box-to-box role for France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Rabiot has been named in France's World Cup squad and is expected to be a key presence in the engine room as coach Didier Deschamps looks to balance creativity and defensive solidity in the middle of the park.

Rabiot finishes the season still showcasing his status as one of the most complete box-to-box midfielders in European football, posting six goals, four assists, 60 crosses, and 27 chances created while also delivering strong defensive output with 57 tackles, 21 interceptions, and 41 clearances in 29 appearances (28 starts) for AC Milan following his controversial departure from Marseille earlier in the campaign. The veteran international brings a blend of physical edge, technical quality, and a true winning mentality to France's midfield that very few players can match, and his ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball makes him a key piece in coach Didier Deschamps' system. Rabiot enters the tournament with a slight inside track to start alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in a balanced double pivot behind the front four.

Adrien Rabiot
AC Milan
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