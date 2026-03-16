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Adrien Rabiot News: Clears disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Rabiot completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lazio.

Rabiot was sorely missed again in the Milan midfield and will be back in the XI, over either Ardon Jashari or Youssouf Fofana, versus Torino on Saturday. He has posted at least one tackle in eight consecutive showings, assigning 19, scoring three goals and logging 13 key passes and 16 clearances during that stretch. Additionally, he has sent in multiple crosses in his last four appearances, piling up nine (two accurate).

Adrien Rabiot
AC Milan
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