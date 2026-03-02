Adrien Rabiot News: Creates three chances versus Cremonese

Rabiot won two of three tackles and generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Cremonese.

Rabiot had another complete display and made his presence felt on both ends. He has logged at least one tackle in his last seven displays, piling up 18 (eight won) and logging 17 crosses (six accurate) and 13 key passes over that span. In addition, he has fired at least one shot in 14 straight appearances, totaling 25 attempts (six on target), scoring four goals and providing three assists in that stretch.