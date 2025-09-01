Rabiot had been put on the market after an altercation with a teammate and quickly found his way back to Serie A, where he previously played for Juventus for six seasons, mostly under current Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri. He's coming off one of his best seasons yet, having tallied nine goals, four assists, 48 shots (24 on target) and 40 crosses (six accurate) in 29 matches, outproducing all his years in Italy. He'll likely quickly supplant either Youssouf Fofana or Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the midfield.