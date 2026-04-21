Adrien Rabiot News: Nets game-winner
Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.
Rabiot's first half strike Sunday proved conclusive as AC Milan earned a narrow 1-0 victory at Verona. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder contributed two clearances and one block to the clean sheet effort across his 90-minute shift. Since missing a mid-March fixture due to suspension, Rabiot has started and played the full 90 minutes across four successive Serie A matches.
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