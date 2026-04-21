Adrien Rabiot headshot

Adrien Rabiot News: Nets game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.

Rabiot's first half strike Sunday proved conclusive as AC Milan earned a narrow 1-0 victory at Verona. In addition to his goal contribution, the midfielder contributed two clearances and one block to the clean sheet effort across his 90-minute shift. Since missing a mid-March fixture due to suspension, Rabiot has started and played the full 90 minutes across four successive Serie A matches.

Adrien Rabiot
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Rabiot See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Rabiot See More
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
8 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Final Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. France
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Final Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. France
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 16, 2022
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 13, 2022
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for France vs. Morocco
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for France vs. Morocco
Author Image
Joseph Szmadzinski
December 13, 2022