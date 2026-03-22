Adrien Rabiot headshot

Adrien Rabiot News: Nets in Torino contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), three interceptions and six crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Torino.

Rabiot bagged the second goal for his side with an easy finish, tucking it home from inside the six-yard box on a great square ball by Christian Pulisic. He's up to five goals in the campaign. He also led his team in crosses, matching his season-high. He has notched multiple deliveries, accumulating 15 (three accurate), and clearances, piling up 15, in his last five appearances, logging also seven key passes and nine shots (two on target) over that span. Instead, he snapped an eight-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.

Adrien Rabiot
AC Milan
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