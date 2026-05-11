Adrien Rabiot News: Productive display against Atalanta
Rabiot had four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and drew four fouls in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Atalanta.
Rabiot was one of the few Milan men who had a quality performance in the loss and was particularly active in the final third, matching his season high in attempts, but he wasn't involved in the two goals. He has recorded at least one tackle in six consecutive fixtures, amassing 16 (seven won), scoring once and adding 10 shots (three on target), four interceptions and five clearances during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his 11th appearance on the trot with one or more crosses, for a total of 25 (six accurate).
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