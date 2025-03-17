Fantasy Soccer
Adrien Rabiot headshot

Adrien Rabiot News: Provides assist against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Rabiot assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Rabiot was named captain for the Classique against his former club Paris to give him motivation and strength when facing a hostile return to his old stadium. He delivered a solid performance while being insulted all game, showing his mental strength and total dedication to Marseille. He dribbled past the entire defense and the keeper on a counter-attack to provide his second assist of the season for Amine Gouiri's goal. The French midfielder will go on international duty and return for the game against Reims to contribute again for OM.

