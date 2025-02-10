Adrien Rabiot News: Scores header again

Rabiot scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Angers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Rabiot scored with a header from a well-delivered Amine Gouiri corner in the 69th minute, bringing his total to four goals in his last eight Ligue 1 games. He was less involved defensively as his team held nearly 80% possession but recorded a season-best four shots on target. His next opportunity comes Saturday at home against Saint-Etienne.