Adrien Rabiot News: Scores header against Lyon

Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win against Lyon.

Rabiot delivered a strong two-way performance at the Olimpico. He scored Marseille's second goal with a well-placed header into the top right corner and created a season-high four chances. He also recorded a season-best four tackles while covering significant ground defensively. This display came after his mother's interview earlier in the week, where she stated he is happy in Marseille and committed to the club. His effort against Lyon further reinforced his place in the squad, and fans have grown increasingly supportive, impressed by his work rate and determination despite his history with Paris Saint-Germain, the rival of Marseille.