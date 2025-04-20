Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrien Rabiot headshot

Adrien Rabiot News: Scores late goal to cap victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Montpellier. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Rabiot scored Marseille's fifth goal in the 90th minute, sealing the victory over Montpellier on Saturday. The French midfielder received a nice through ball from Ismael Bennacer and made a clever run just like a natural striker in his new position higher up the field since the beginning of the season to score his seventh goal of the season in 25 appearances. He will aim to maintain his form against Brest on Sunday.

Adrien Rabiot
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now