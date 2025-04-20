Adrien Rabiot News: Scores late goal to cap victory

Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 5-1 victory against Montpellier. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Rabiot scored Marseille's fifth goal in the 90th minute, sealing the victory over Montpellier on Saturday. The French midfielder received a nice through ball from Ismael Bennacer and made a clever run just like a natural striker in his new position higher up the field since the beginning of the season to score his seventh goal of the season in 25 appearances. He will aim to maintain his form against Brest on Sunday.