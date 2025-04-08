Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrien Rabiot headshot

Adrien Rabiot News: Scores volley against Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Toulouse.

Rabiot scored a volley in the 64th minute and delivered the cross that led to Gabriel Suazo's own goal earlier in the match. He added one interception and two shots in a strong all-around performance. He will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash with Monaco which could be decisive in the race for second place behind Paris and a favorable position to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Adrien Rabiot
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now