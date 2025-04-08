Adrien Rabiot News: Scores volley against Toulouse

Rabiot scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Toulouse.

Rabiot scored a volley in the 64th minute and delivered the cross that led to Gabriel Suazo's own goal earlier in the match. He added one interception and two shots in a strong all-around performance. He will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash with Monaco which could be decisive in the race for second place behind Paris and a favorable position to qualify for the Champions League next season.