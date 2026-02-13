Adrien Rabiot headshot

Adrien Rabiot News: Sees red late versus Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Rabiot generated one shot (zero on goal), one interception and two crosses (zero accurate) and was expelled in the 93rd minute of Friday's 2-1 win against Pisa.

Rabiot didn't have a particularly good showing on either end and was booked twice in short order in stoppage time, first for a foul and then for arguing the call too much. He'll be unavailable for Wednesday's midweek make-up match versus Como. He could be replaced by Samuele Ricci, or Ruben Loftus-Cheek could move to the midfield, with Rafael Leao, Niclas Fullkrug or Christian Pulisic playing up front.

Adrien Rabiot
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Rabiot
