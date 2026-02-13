Adrien Rabiot News: Sees red late versus Pisa

Rabiot generated one shot (zero on goal), one interception and two crosses (zero accurate) and was expelled in the 93rd minute of Friday's 2-1 win against Pisa.

Rabiot didn't have a particularly good showing on either end and was booked twice in short order in stoppage time, first for a foul and then for arguing the call too much. He'll be unavailable for Wednesday's midweek make-up match versus Como. He could be replaced by Samuele Ricci, or Ruben Loftus-Cheek could move to the midfield, with Rafael Leao, Niclas Fullkrug or Christian Pulisic playing up front.