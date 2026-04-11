Adrien Rabiot News: Subpar showing against Udinese
Rabiot drew four fouls and recorded three shots (zero on goal), four tackles (zero won) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Udinese.
Rabiot had an okay output on both ends but wasn't as effective as usual in this one. He has registered at least one cross, accumulating 18 (four accurate), and one clearance, piling up 17, in his last seven appearances, scoring once and logging 2 shots (two on target) and 15 tackles (seven won) over that span.
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