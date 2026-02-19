Adrien Rabiot headshot

Adrien Rabiot News: Will be back versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Rabiot cleared a one-game suspension in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Rabiot will return Sunday and start over either Ardon Jashari or Samuele Ricci, unless Luka Modric gets a breather. He has recorded at least one tackle in his last five appearances, totaling 11 (four won) and posting three goals and six chances created over that span. Moreover, he has fired one or more shots in 12 straight matches, piling up 19 attempts (six on target) and assisting three times in that stretch.

Adrien Rabiot
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Rabiot See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Rabiot See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Final Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. France
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Final Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. France
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 16, 2022
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 13, 2022
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for France vs. Morocco
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for France vs. Morocco
Author Image
Joseph Szmadzinski
December 13, 2022
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Contest for England vs. France
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Contest for England vs. France
Author Image
Ben Novack
December 9, 2022