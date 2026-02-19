Adrien Rabiot News: Will be back versus Parma
Rabiot cleared a one-game suspension in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Como.
Rabiot will return Sunday and start over either Ardon Jashari or Samuele Ricci, unless Luka Modric gets a breather. He has recorded at least one tackle in his last five appearances, totaling 11 (four won) and posting three goals and six chances created over that span. Moreover, he has fired one or more shots in 12 straight matches, piling up 19 attempts (six on target) and assisting three times in that stretch.
