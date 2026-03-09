Adrien Rabiot News: Will miss Lazio game
Rabiot had two crosses (zero accurate), one interception, and five clearances and was cautioned for the fifth time in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Inter.
Rabiot played a significant role in containing the opponents in the midfield but will sit out the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Ardon Jashari or Samuele Ricci will take his place in Sunday's away contest versus Lazio.
