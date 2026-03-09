Adrien Rabiot headshot

Adrien Rabiot News: Will miss Lazio game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Rabiot had two crosses (zero accurate), one interception, and five clearances and was cautioned for the fifth time in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Inter.

Rabiot played a significant role in containing the opponents in the midfield but will sit out the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Ardon Jashari or Samuele Ricci will take his place in Sunday's away contest versus Lazio.

