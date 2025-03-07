Fantasy Soccer
Adrien Tameze Injury: Will return against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Tameze (calf) "has recuperated and will be part of the group Sunday," coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Tameze is good to go after missing three weeks with a calf injury, but Cesare Casadei will likely continue starting since he has shown well in relief. He had gotten the nod in four straight contests before getting hurt, posting five shots (two on target), three key passes, one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles (one won).

