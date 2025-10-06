Thomasson assisted once from open play and once from a corner Saturday to help lift Lens to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Auxerre. In addition to his offensive output, the attacker contributed three tackles (two won) and two clearances to the team's defensive effort throughout his 90 minutes of play. Having already contributed one goal and two assists across seven appearances (seven starts) to begin this season, Thomason is on-track to exceed his 10 goal contributions over 33 appearances (31 starts) with Lens during the previous 2024\/2025 Ligue 1 campaign.