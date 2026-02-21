Adrien Thomasson News: Assists on Saturday

Thomasson assisted once to go with seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Monaco.

Thomasson's cross was not dealt with and led to Odsonne Edouard's opener in the third minute. Thomasson created five chances, won nine duels and also made four tackles and two clearances. This was his first goal contribution in six games and he is now up to eight goal contributions this campaign.