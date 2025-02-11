Adrien Thomasson News: Creates two chances in loss
Thomasson had two chances created, one clearance and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 9th minute.
Thomasson had a quiet outing, but still led Lens in chances created before subbing off during halftime. The midfielder also received his fourth yellow card in the proccess. He has two goals and three assists in 21 starts so far.
