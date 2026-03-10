Adrien Thomasson News: Delivers one assist

Thomasson assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Metz.

Thomasson provided an assist with a cutback for Florian Thauvin early in the second half against Metz on Sunday, adding six key passes, seven crosses and three tackles. The midfielder remains the true metronome of the team and a leader in midfield, capable of supplying teammates with both short and long passes. The Frenchman has now recorded at least five chances created in three consecutive matches, delivering two assists during that span.