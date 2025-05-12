Fantasy Soccer
Adrien Thomasson headshot

Adrien Thomasson News: Logs another assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Thomasson delivered an assist, created two chances, suffered three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.

Thomasson has been on fire and followed up his two-assist performance from the previous game with another helper, this time setting up Neil El Aynaoui for the game-tying goal just after the hour mark. With four assists over his last four league starts, the playmaker definitely saved his best for the closing stages of the campaign.

Adrien Thomasson
Lens
More Stats & News
