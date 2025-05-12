Adrien Thomasson News: Logs another assist in draw

Thomasson delivered an assist, created two chances, suffered three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.

Thomasson has been on fire and followed up his two-assist performance from the previous game with another helper, this time setting up Neil El Aynaoui for the game-tying goal just after the hour mark. With four assists over his last four league starts, the playmaker definitely saved his best for the closing stages of the campaign.