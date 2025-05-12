Adrien Thomasson News: Logs another assist in draw
Thomasson delivered an assist, created two chances, suffered three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toulouse.
Thomasson has been on fire and followed up his two-assist performance from the previous game with another helper, this time setting up Neil El Aynaoui for the game-tying goal just after the hour mark. With four assists over his last four league starts, the playmaker definitely saved his best for the closing stages of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now