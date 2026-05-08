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Adrien Thomasson News: Option going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 3:17pm

Thomasson has completed his Ligue 1 suspension, so he could play again in upcoming fixtures.

Thomasson is a key starter and set-piece taker, making his return an excellent news for the team. He was in good form as he generated one goal and two assists across his last five league games before the ban. He could be trusted for both offensive stats and tackling numbers if he's immediately selected over Andrija Bulatovic and Amadou Haidara.

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