Adrien Thomasson News: Picks one match suspension
Thomasson will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.
Thomasson accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Marseille on March. 8. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Anass Zaroury likely starting in a more central position for that game.
