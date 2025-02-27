Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrien Thomasson headshot

Adrien Thomasson News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Thomasson will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.

Thomasson accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Marseille on March. 8. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Anass Zaroury likely starting in a more central position for that game.

Adrien Thomasson
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now