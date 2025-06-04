Fantasy Soccer
Adrien Thomasson News: Racks up goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Thomasson scored three goals and added 10 assists in 33 appearances (31 starts) in Ligue 1.

Thomasson was a huge piece of the starting XI, taking on a starting role for the first time since leaving Strasbourg. He also tied his previous high of 10 goal contributions with Lens. The midfielder was one of the few guaranteed pieces of the starting XI throughout and should be in for a major role next season as well.

