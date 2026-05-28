Adrien Thomasson News: Signs for Rennes until 2029

Thomasson has joined Rennes on a contract until 2029, returning to Brittany after three seasons at Lens, his new club announced.

Thomasson arrives as one of the most experienced and respected midfielders in Ligue 1 after captaining Lens to two runner-up finishes behind PSG and lifting the Coupe de France during his time in the Pas-de-Calais, where he built a reputation as one of the league's most complete and relentless box-to-box players. He has logged more than 400 professional appearances across spells with Evian Thonon Gaillard, Nantes, Strasbourg and Lens, winning the Coupe de la Ligue in 2019 during his five-year stint in Alsace before making his Champions League debut with Lens in 2023. Thomasson wrapped up the season as Ligue 1's top passer and will look to make an immediate impact for Rennes under former coach Frank Haise.