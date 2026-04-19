Adrien Truffert News: Debut goal seals late win
Truffert scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.
Truffert marked his first goal for the Cherries with a crucial one, netting a late winner to make an immediate impact at both ends of the pitch. Defensively, he was equally important, contributing four clearances, two interceptions and two tackles. Across his last three games, the left back has been a consistent defensive presence, accumulating six tackles, four interceptions and 10 clearances, with at least two tackles and three clearances in each outing, while also chipping in offensively with two shots, three chances created and an assist to his name during that same stretch.
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