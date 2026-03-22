Adrien Truffert News: Delivers one assist

Truffert assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Truffert delivered an impactful performance in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, providing the assist for Ryan Christie's goal while remaining heavily involved in the attacking phases, recording three key passes and three crosses, while adding two tackles and three clearances defensively. The Frenchman continues to be an important outlet on the flank thanks to his ability to combine defensive work with offensive production, having recorded three assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season.