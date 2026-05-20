Adrien Truffert headshot

Adrien Truffert News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Truffert assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Truffert had a major role in Tuesday's draw and capped it off with an assist, finding Junior Kroupi in the first half. This gives the defender his fourth assist of the season, up to five goal contributions this campaign, as he continues to prove he has been one of the best signings in the league this season. He also added a solid four tackles and two clearances in the defense.

Adrien Truffert
AFC Bournemouth
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