Adrien Truffert News: Excellent in Saturday's win

Truffert registered two shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against St. Etienne.

Truffert had a highly productive outing in Saturday's win, highlighted by his season-high four chances created. He also put two shots on target for the second time this season and recorded six crosses for the third time in his last four appearances. He helped his side keep a clean sheet for the second match in a row too as he won three tackles, intercepted three passes and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action. Given his production on both ends of the pitch, it was arguably his best performance of the season so far.