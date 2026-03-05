Adrien Truffert headshot

Adrien Truffert News: Four crosses in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Truffert registered four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Brentford.

Truffert attempted four crosses as his side drew 0-0 at home to Brentford. In each of the last five matches, he has attempted three or more crosses. He also made two interceptions and three clearances to help his side hold onto the draw.

Adrien Truffert
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Truffert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Truffert See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago