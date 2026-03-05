Adrien Truffert News: Four crosses in 0-0 draw
Truffert registered four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Brentford.
Truffert attempted four crosses as his side drew 0-0 at home to Brentford. In each of the last five matches, he has attempted three or more crosses. He also made two interceptions and three clearances to help his side hold onto the draw.
