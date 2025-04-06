Adrien Truffert News: Leader in crosses, chances created

Truffert crossed 13 times (seven accurate), created six chances and made two interceptions during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Auxerre.

Truffert was held off the scoresheet, but led Rennes in crosses, chances created and interceptions during the defeat. The wing-back has combined for 10 chances created and 31 crosses over his last three starts, but hasn't had a goal involvement since January 3rd.