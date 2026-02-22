Adrien Truffert News: Limited impact in draw
Truffert had one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus West Ham United.
Truffert had an inefficient offensive outing despite attempting a few crosses from the left flank against West Ham. He had previously delivered his second assist of the season in a Feb. 10 clash with Everton, but that was a rare contribution in a rather inconsistent campaign for the full-back. In any case, he's a regular starter and holds some defensive value as part of a team that has conceded only two goals over the last four matchups.
