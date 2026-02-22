Adrien Truffert headshot

Adrien Truffert News: Limited impact in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Truffert had one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus West Ham United.

Truffert had an inefficient offensive outing despite attempting a few crosses from the left flank against West Ham. He had previously delivered his second assist of the season in a Feb. 10 clash with Everton, but that was a rare contribution in a rather inconsistent campaign for the full-back. In any case, he's a regular starter and holds some defensive value as part of a team that has conceded only two goals over the last four matchups.

Adrien Truffert
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Truffert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrien Truffert See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago