Adrien Truffert News: Provides assist against Forest

Truffert assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Truffert pulled a ball back for Marcus Tavernier's equalizer after 54 minutes of play in the draw. The left-back has rarely left the pitch since arriving as a summer signing to fill the void left by Milos Kerkez's departure to Liverpool. Since then, Truffert has steadily improved his production, especially from an attacking perspective, with four of his six goal involvements coming in his last eight appearances.