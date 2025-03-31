Adrien Truffert News: Registers most crosses

Truffert recorded eight crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-0 win over Angers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Truffert recorded the most crosses in the game, tied with Farid El Melali. Truffert created three chances, made 57 passes and also made two tackles and a block. He has created nine chances and recorded 30 crosses in his last five appearances, but has not managed an assist all season.