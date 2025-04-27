Fantasy Soccer
Adrien Truffert headshot

Adrien Truffert News: Six crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Truffert registered six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Lyon.

Truffert recorded a team-high six crosses Saturday, his sixth consecutive match with six or more crosses. He also created two chances for the ninth time this season. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made one clearance and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Adrien Truffert
Rennes
