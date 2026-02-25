Afonso Moreira Injury: Big doubt against OM
Moreira (hamstring) didn't resume team training yet and is a big doubt for Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.
Moreira has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury and remains a major question mark for Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, as he still hasn't returned to team training. This is one to closely monitor because the winger has been a locked-in starter for the Gones during Malick Fofana's (ankle) long-term absence, logging heavy minutes on the flank. If he's forced to sit out a third straight game, the front line will need a reshuffle against the Phoceans, with Noah Nartey or Abner Vinicius lined up as potential options to take over on the left side.
