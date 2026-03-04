Afonso Moreira Injury: Could miss Paris FC game

Moreira (hamstring) is still recovering from his injury and could miss both games this week against Lens in the Coupe de France and Paris FC on Sunday, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Le Progres OL.

Moreira is still dealing with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for Thursday's Coupe de France clash against Lens. The winger could also remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with Paris FC as the club looks unwilling to take any risks with injured players. A regular starter since the start of the season, his absence forces a reshuffle in the attacking setup, with Roman Yaremchuk and Noah Nartey expected to take on larger roles in the front line.