Afonso Moreira Injury: Could return against Vigo

Moreira (hamstring) could be available for next week's second leg against Celta Vigo in the Europa League, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Olympique et Lyonnais. "I expect that we can count on Afonso (Moreira) and Pavel (Sulc). Maybe it's not to start the match. But having players like Afonso and Pavel as a solution, with also Malick (Fofana). We'll see. Maybe it will be important for us to have wingers to have more initiatives, more deep calls."

