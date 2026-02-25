Afonso Moreira Injury: Remains out for Olympico

Moreira (hamstring) didn't resume team training yet and remains ouf for Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Moreira has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury and remains out for Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, as he still hasn't returned to team training. This is one to closely monitor because the winger has been a locked-in starter for the Gones during Malick Fofana's (ankle) long-term absence, logging heavy minutes on the flank. If he's forced to sit out for more time, the front line will need a reshuffle, with Noah Nartey or Abner Vinicius lined up as potential options to take over on the left side.