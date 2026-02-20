Afonso Moreira Injury: Remains out Sunday

Moreira (hamstring) was back in team training Friday but remains out for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Moreira sat out the last matchup against Nice with a hamstring issue, but the left winger was back in full team training Friday. That said, he remains out for Sunday's showdown with the Racing since the club is coming too soon for him. That is a blow for the Gones since he is a regular starter this season and his absence will again force a change in the starting XI, with Noah Nartey as the main option to get the nod.