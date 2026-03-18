Afonso Moreira Injury: Returns to squad Thursday

Moreira (hamstring) will be in the squad for Thursday's Conference League return leg against Celta Vigo, according to coach Paulo Fonseca, per Tonic Radio. "They'll be in the squad tomorrow. Physically, they are not yet able to play 90 minutes, but they will be able to help the team"

Moreira will be in the squad for Thursday's Conference League return leg against Celta Vigo after missing the last six matches with a hamstring injury. The winger is not expected to be fit enough to play 90 minutes but should see the pitch during the match, and could regain his starting role once fully fit, although the return of Malick Fofana may reshuffle the hierarchy toward the end of the season.