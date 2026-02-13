Afonso Moreira Injury: Ruled out against Nice

Moreira (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Nice due to injury, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Tonic Radio.

Moreira picked up an undisclosed injury in Friday's training session and has been ruled out for Sunday's showdown against the Aiglons. It is a tough break for the Gones as he had locked down the left wing role with Malick Fofana (ankle) sidelined long term and his absence now forces a shake-up in the starting XI. Pavel Sulc is in line to slide onto one of the wings which could open the door for newcomer Roman Yaremchuk to earn his first start with his new club.