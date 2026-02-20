Afonso Moreira Injury: Should be available Sunday

Moreira (hamstring) was back in team training Friday and should be available for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Moreira sat out the last matchup against Nice with a hamstring issue, but the left winger was back in full team training Friday and is trending toward being available for Sunday's showdown with the Racing. That is a huge lift for the Gones, who are running thin on healthy wide options, and getting him back would immediately stabilize the flanks. He has been a consistent starter up top this season, and his return would inject much-needed pace and balance into the attack.